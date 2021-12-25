Bolsonaro says he participated in a public consultation and defended a medical prescription to vaccinate children against Covid – 12/24/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (24) he had already participated in the Ministry of Health’s public consultation on child vaccination, and defended the proposal by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to demand a medical prescription to vaccinate children of 5 to 11 years.

“I am not a doctor, but I have an 11-year-old daughter. But I had already answered, I have a doctor by my side here [governador de Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado]. I think that any procedure has to go through the hands of the doctor, ok?”, the president told reporters at Palácio da Alvorada.

The directive announced by Queiroga the day before responds precisely to a request made by the president. Over the weekend, Bolsonaro had said he had asked the minister to demand a prescription and parents’ disclaimer to implement the measure.

The head of the Executive also said that he participated in the public consultation of the Ministry of Health.

“It’s a cool thing, it’s already done naturally. I, in fact, just participated. I filled it out, as a citizen, I gave my opinion,” he said.

Part of the 19 Health questions are in line with what the ministry has said about vaccination for this audience, as a requirement for a medical prescription to immunize children. They must be available for contribution by January 2nd.

After the consultation went live this morning, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), went to social networks to speak in defense of the vaccination of children so as not to “compromising the future of Brazil”.

“We fought in the National Congress for all Brazilians to have access to the vaccine and to be immunized. And a significant part of the Brazilian population has already been vaccinated”, he wrote on his social networks.

“With children it should be no different. We cannot compromise the future of Brazil”, he added.

Pacheco, who is appointed as a pre-candidate for the Planto, however, avoided nominally criticizing President Jair Bolsonaro and Minister Marcelo Queiroga