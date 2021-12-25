Bolsonaro says the Ministry barred bonuses for tax auditors

× Reproduction/Focus on Brazil/YouTube

Jair Bolsonaro (photo) stated this Friday (24), after signing the fiscal recovery plan for Goiás at Palácio da Alvorada, that the Ministry of Economy “decided not to give in” in the regulation of the efficiency bonus for Federal Revenue auditors, who went on strike.

According to the President of the Republic, the measure would cost R$ 200 million a year and he would discuss the matter with Paulo Guedes today.

“I’m going to talk to Paulo Guedes again today. Look, they wanted the question of a regulation of productivity. It cost BRL 200 million. And the economy that decided not to give in. For my part, I would have given in because it’s not restructuring, it’s nothing. It is the fulfillment of the legal provision. It doesn’t have to be so rigid that way. The government is not a company. We don’t want to blow the roof, we don’t want to do anything wrong, but it wouldn’t cost anything to attend”, he said.

The servers also demand from the government the agreement on the payment of a bonus associated with productivity which was not included in the 2022 Budget.

they claim they are for five years waiting for the regulation of the so-called efficiency bonus and that they received guarantees from ministers Ciro Nogueira and Paulo Guedes, and from president Jair Bolsonaro himself.