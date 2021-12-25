Bolsonaro signs a Provisional Measure that expands emergency aid by R$ 4.1 billion

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed, this Friday (24), the Provisional Measure that expands by R$ 4.1 billion the credit available for payment of emergency aid.

“Extraordinary credit is opened in favor of the Ministry of Citizenship, in the amount of R$ 4,153,017,000.00 (four billion one hundred and fifty-three million and seventeen thousand reais)”, says the text published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU ).

Emergency aid was instituted in April of last year by the federal government to assist vulnerable people affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The benefit was paid in five installments of R$600 or R$1,200 to female heads of single-parent families. It was then extended until December 31, 2020 in up to four installments of R$300 or R$600 each.

This year, seven installments from R$150 to R$375 were paid, depending on the profile: families, in general, received R$250; the single-parent family, headed by a woman, received R$375; and people who live alone, R$150.

In 2021, the program served 39.2 million families, of which 23.9 million were informal workers, ten million enrolled in the former Bolsa Família and 5.3 million enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry of Social Programs (CadÚnico).

(*With information from Agência Brasil)