Bolsonaro signs MP and releases R$ 4.1 billion to pay emergency aid

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed this Friday (24) Provisional Measure to release R$ 4.1 billion for emergency aid. As a result, a group of 1.3 million families, according to the government’s forecast, will receive retroactive payments — the benefit already ended in November.

Families headed only by men will benefit. Throughout the program, female heads of households received shares of double the benefit. A law passed by Congress extended the right to receive more to male heads of households. Bolsonaro vetoed the bill, but Congress overturned the veto. With that, the government had to release money for the benefit to be paid.

“With the edition of the MP, the Brazilian State reiterates its efforts to guarantee the regular offer of services and programs aimed at the population in general, especially the most vulnerable, giving public bodies and agents access to instruments capable of mitigating the harmful effects of pandemic on Brazilian society,” said the government.

Emergency relief ended in November

Emergency aid ended in November, leaving at least 20 million people without benefits.

Also in November, payments for Brazil Aid began, but only beneficiaries of the old Bolsa Família, which was abolished by the government, were included in the new program.