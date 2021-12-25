Bolsonaro signs pardon decree for prisoners at Christmas; know who has the right | Politics

The “Official Gazette of the Union” published in an extra edition this Friday afternoon (24) a decree signed by President Jair Bolsonaro that grants pardon in Natal to public security agents convicted of crimes considered guilty (with no intention of committing the crime).

The Christmas pardon is a pardon of penalty and is usually granted every year around Christmas. If benefited from the pardon, the prisoner has the sentence extinguished and can leave prison.

Under the Constitution, the pardon can be extended to Brazilians and foreigners who have not committed crimes with serious threat or violence. Convicted of heinous crimes also cannot be the target of presidential clemency.

The pardon has no automatic effect. It is necessary that the lawyers and public defenders of each detainee entitled to pardon must go to court to request the issuance of the release permit.

The act published this year follows the pattern of the pardons granted in the first two years of government, when Bolsonaro granted a pardon of sentence to security agents.

According to the decree, Brazilians and convicted foreigners who, until December 25, 2021, have been affected will be entitled to pardon:

by paraplegia, quadriplegia or blindness, subsequent to the commission of the crime or consequential thereof, proven by an official medical report, or, failing that, by a doctor appointed by the court of execution;

for permanent serious illness, which simultaneously imposes severe limitation of activity and requires continuous care that cannot be provided in the penal establishment, by the respective health team, proven by an official medical report, or, failing that, by a doctor appointed by the court of execution; or

for serious disease, such as malignant neoplasm or acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), in the terminal stage and proven by an official medical report, or, failing that, by a doctor appointed by the court of execution.

Pardon will also be granted to public agents that make up the National Public Security System convicted of a crime, in the event of negligent excess or negligent crime (when there is no intention to commit the crime) provided they have served at least one sixth of the sentence.

The pardon of the penalty extends to those agents convicted of crimes committed outside of work, “due to the risk arising from their functional condition or because of their duty to act”.

The pardon also covers Armed Forces military personnel who have been convicted in the event of negligent excess (unintentionally) due to performance in Law and Order Guarantee (GLO) operations.

According to the decree, the Christmas pardon will not be granted to members of criminal factions and to those convicted of the following crimes (among others):