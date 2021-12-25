Bolsonaro: ‘There is no death of a child that justifies an emergency vaccine’ – 12/24/2021

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that the number of child deaths by covid-19 in Brazil does not justify an emergency vaccination. The statement was made after the government extended the decision on the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 even after Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized the procedure.

“There hasn’t been a child’s death that justifies an emergency,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with journalists at the Palácio da Alvorada. On Thursday, 23, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that the government will vaccinate children only upon medical prescription and the signing of a consent form by parents and guardians.

The application of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children aged 5 to 11 years was authorized over a week ago by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), but there is still no scheduled start date. The Ministry of Health opened a public consultation on the requirement of medical prescription, a measure criticized by experts. “One question: is a child between 5 and 11 years old dying that justifies an emergency? See how hard it is to argue? It’s the parent who decides in the first place. I don’t want to determine anything for health.”

Bolsonaro’s position agrees with Queiroga’s statements about childhood vaccination, although statistics from the folder itself show that a child in this age group has died every 2 days per covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health’s Mortality Information System, at least 1,148 children from 0 to 9 years old have died of covid in Brazil since the beginning of the crisis. The number surpasses the total of childhood deaths from diseases with existing vaccines.