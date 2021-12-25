Bolsonaro will make a statement on national television this Friday

posted on 12/24/2021 6:36 PM



In all years of government, the president has issued pronouncements to the nation the night before. This will be his third Christmas message to the nation – (credit: Isac Nóbrega/PR)

This Friday (24/11), a statement by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which has already been recorded, will be aired. According to information from the Social Communication Secretariat, the message will be broadcast on national radio and television at 8:30 pm. This will be the 15th speech by Jair Bolsonaro on national radio and TV since he assumed the presidency of the Republic.

Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC) claims that the recorded video, which contains the president’s speech, is 1 minute and 34 seconds long. In the first year of his term, 2019, Bolsonaro was at the side of the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, in about two minutes, Bolsonaro listed and celebrated some of the government’s achievements. According to the president, there was a decline in the number of crime, an increase in the receipt of tourists, the payment of 13; salary from Bolsa Família, the success of Enem and agribusiness, the economic freedom law and works carried out by the army.

In 2020, also alongside Michelle Bolsonaro, in what was marked as the first full year of the covid-19 pandemic, he thanked health professionals. He also mentioned the granting of emergency aid and government action to alleviate the impacts of the health crisis.

Biggest ‘panelaço’ in history

During Bolsonaro’s tenure, in practically all his speeches, he was the target of ‘panelaços’. Since the beginning of the pandemic, protests with pots and pans have intensified and gained momentum.

On Twitter, netizens who are opposed to the president are preparing demonstrations during the Christmas speech.

