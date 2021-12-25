Bonner mocks the ConnectSUS app live on ‘Jornal Nacional’

During Thursday’s ‘National Newspaper’, William Bonner tested the ConnectSUS app live but failed. The app was down after a hacker attack two weeks ago and was back up and running.

The presenter even joked. “I have to say I told you a little while ago that you’re back, but it’s just spinning. I’m trying to see my vaccine but I can’t. I’ve already been warned that they couldn’t access it either. It came back, but it didn’t come back much. Or I was the culprit I took down when I told you to try and the system couldn’t handle it,” he muttered.







William Bonner tested the ConnectSUS app, but it didn’t work. Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

“Issuing the National Vaccination Certificate may present instability in the first hours due to the volume of access”, warned Bonner, giving further updates.

Renata Vasconcellos, fellow at the bench, also tried to access the application, without success. Bonner even received a tip on social media to update his app, but he was unsuccessful. The Ministry of Health, however, released a note stating that access had actually been re-established.

On Twitter, the ‘JN’ presenter made a lot of people laugh. “I’m sick of Bonner’s mockery,” said one. “When my boss tells me not to touch my cell phone during work, I’ll say that Bonner touches his during the newspaper,” joked another.