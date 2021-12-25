https://br.sputniknews.com/20211225/novissimo-aviao-de-passengers-russo-mc-21-300-realiza-1-voo-video-20813824.html

Brand new Russian passenger plane MC-21-300 takes 1st flight (VIDEO)

The brand new Russian passenger plane MC-21-300, with wings made of locally produced composite materials, made its first flight this Saturday (25), reported… 25.12.2021, Sputnik Brasil

2021-12-25T06:50-0300

“Today, the MC-21-300 aircraft, whose wings are manufactured with polymeric composite materials produced in Russia, performed its first flight. The aircraft took off from the aerodrome of Fábrica Aeronáutica Irkutsk, a subsidiary of the company Irkut [integra a Rostec]. The flight took place normally”, according to the corporation. According to the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, the flight proves that the MC-21 program “is being developed in a firm and consistent manner, despite the sanctions and the unfair competition.” The brand new Russian MC-21-300 aircraft, with wings made of Brazilian composite materials, has made its first flight, reports Rostec’s press serviceIrkut’s MC-21 aircraft is a new generation of short and medium aircraft course with a capacity of 150-211 passengers The aircraft presentation took place in June 2016 in the Russian city of Irkutsk.

Jean Edson Russia and China have been investing heavily in commercial aviation and this will give the world new options beyond Boeing and Airbus. We can’t forget about Embraer, which I can’t say if it’s still Brazilian. Congratulations to Russia for another great achievement! two

Onhepa I hope that the other parts of this plane are not manufactured in countries like the USA that are traditionally addicted to sanctions, anti-development of other nations. I believe, the US will sanction this plane to lose credibility and not compete with boeng 1

two

