Braz is warned about interest by West Ham and +2 of the Premier League in Flamengo’s first-choice holder

On European soil in the search for a coach for Rubro-Negro, the runner-up in football is preparing to receive proposals in the transfer window, starting in January

Until the definition of who will be the next coach, no one leaves or enters Flamengo. This was the posture adopted by the Rio de Janeiro club to give autonomy to the new technical committee, who will be responsible for giving the final answer regarding renovations, loans and possible investments to be made. The trend is that, in 2022, around R$ 100 million reais will be invested in hiring.

Marcos Braz, soccer vice of Rubro-Negro, and Bruno Spindel, soccer director, are in Portugal talking to the coaches who are of interest to Fla for the next season. Despite having Jorge Jesus as a priority, Mengão has other names on the agenda. On the other hand, Braz lives with possible proposals that may arrive by holders in the transfer window, starting in January.

West Ham pulls the line and three Premier League clubs want to take the first-choice title from Gávea next year; Aston Villa and the newest powerhouse in world football, Newcastle, complete the trio. The ball in England is the name of Gabigol, who is currently enjoying his vacation in Brazil. The cast’s re-presentation is scheduled for January 10, at 9:00 am (Brasilia time), at CT Ninho do Urubu.

It should be noted that when he bought Gabriel Barbosa from Inter Milan for values ​​at the home of 17 million euros (about BRL 97 million at the time), the Rio team won the competition from West Ham, as informed by businessman Júnior Pedroso. Responsible for the athlete’s career, he confirms that the proposal of the English would have been even better than that of the Cariocas.

The termination fine established in a contract valid until 2024 between Gabigol and Flamengo is set at 60 million euros (something around BRL 385.3 million at the current price). The portal Eurosport, responsible for bringing the details of the interest of the clubs in the Land of the Queen at first hand, said that the business model to be adopted by the Europeans would be short term loan with purchase option.