Brazil creates 324,112 formal jobs in November – News

Brazil opened 324,112 formal jobs in November, according to information released this Thursday (23), by Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed).

The positive result of the formal labor market collected every month by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security is the result of 1,772,766 admissions and 1,448,654 dismissals in the period.

Caged’s data, however, has been lagging after the updates. Only in 2020, reviews point out that More than 190,000 jobs with a formal contract were cut, before 142,690 hirings initially announced.

With the hiring of November, the total stock of active CLT contracts in Brazil was 41,551,993, a number that represents a variation of 0.79% compared to that recorded in October.

In the year to November, Brazil accumulates 2,992,898 more hires than layoffs. The positive balance, still subject to revisions in the coming months, is due to 19,136,617 admissions and 16,143,719 dismissals.

The positive data from Caged come at the same time that the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) shows that unemployment is falling, but still reaches 12.6% of the population (13.5 million).

services

Last month, data point to a positive balance in the level of hiring in four of the five economic sectors, with emphasis on services, which opened 180,960 formal jobs in July.

The positive balance was distributed mainly in information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities (+105,828 posts).

They also hired more than laid off commerce (+139,287 jobs), construction (+12,485 jobs) and General industry (+8,177 jobs).

On the other hand, the segment of agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture suffered 16,797 jobs more layoffs than hired during the month of November.