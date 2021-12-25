Brazil has 66.82% of the population with a 2nd dose of the vaccine

The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against covid-19 in Brazil reached this Friday, 24, the 160,942,376, equivalent to 75.45% of the total population. In the last 24 hours, 15,600 people received the first application of the vaccine, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles. In all, 16 states did not release immunization data for the period.







Woman getting a dose of anti-Covid vaccine in New York Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

Among the more than 160 million people vaccinated, 142.73 million received the second dose or a single-shot immunizer, What represents 66.82% of the total population with two doses or the Janssen vaccine.

In Piauí, a review of the data referring to this population caused the national rate to suffer a drop in relation to that disclosed the day before. In a statement, the state Department of Health reported that the error was found in the municipality of São José do Divino, which registered a number of vaccines greater than that actually applied, about 202,000 more second doses.

Disregarding Piauí, 31,100 people received the second dose and another 4,092 received the immunizing agent produced by Johnson & Johnson in the last 24 hours.

This Friday, 112,000 people still received the booster dose, which has already been applied to 24.58 million Brazilians. Altogether, Brazil administered 131.7 thousand immunization agents in the last 24 hours.

The States that have not released vaccination records this Christmas Eve are: Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Ceará, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina , Sergipe and Tocantins.

São Paulo has 82.01% of the total population vaccinated with at least one dose against the coronavirus, and 78.21% with the complete vaccine scheme (two doses or single application), the most advanced in the country. The other four states with The largest proportions of this rate are: Piauí (73.58%), Mato Grosso do Sul (71.76%), Minas Gerais (71.02%) and Rio Grande do Sul (69.74%).