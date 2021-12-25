Brazil registers 206 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours; moving average back above 100 | Coronavirus

No information from two states, Brazil registered this Friday (24) 206 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 618,429 since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 112 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -38% and points to a downward trend.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday (24). The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

four states had no records of deaths this Thursday: B.C, AL, EC and IF.

The moving average is in de 112 deaths, but the number has been influenced by data blackout.

After a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s website and the application and page of ConnectSUS – a platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 –, on December 10, different states started reporting problems in collecting data on cases and deaths of ministry systems.

This Friday, for example, the secretariats of TO and RR did not report new data. It is the 15th day in a row with problems pointed out by different states in capturing data on cases and deaths since the attack.

On December 12, the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast for the stabilization of systems, set for December 14 by the minister, was not fulfilled.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

1 of 4 Moving average of deaths 12/24/2021 — Photo: Art g1 Moving average of deaths 12/24/2021 — Photo: Art g1

Friday (17): 131

Saturday (18): 132

Sunday (19): 128

Monday (20): 132

Tuesday (21): 124

Wednesday (22): 111

Thursday (23): 100

Friday (24): 112

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,228,116 Brazilians have already had or have the new coronavirus, with 4,206 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 2965 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -58% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating a drop in diagnoses.

At its worst, the national moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 618,429

618,429 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 206

206 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 112 (14-day variation: -38% )

112 (14-day variation: ) Total confirmed cases: 22,228,116

22,228,116 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 4,206

4,206 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 2,965 (variation in 14 days: -58%)

On the rise (3 states): AP (133%), GO (104%), AM (100%)

AP (133%), GO (104%), AM (100%) In stability (7 states): RN (10%), ES (3%), RO (0%), PB (0%), AC (0%), PR (-5%), MS (-13%)

RN (10%), ES (3%), RO (0%), PB (0%), AC (0%), PR (-5%), MS (-13%) Falling (14 states and the DF): SP (-65%), SC (-52%), CE (-51%), SE (-50%), AL (-45%), MT (-44%), MA (-44%), MG (-43%), PA (-35%), DF (-27%), RJ (-26%), PE (-22%), BA (-22%), PI (-22%), RS ( -20%)

SP (-65%), SC (-52%), CE (-51%), SE (-50%), AL (-45%), MT (-44%), MA (-44%), MG (-43%), PA (-35%), DF (-27%), RJ (-26%), PE (-22%), BA (-22%), PI (-22%), RS ( -20%) Did not disclose (2 states): RR and TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Friday (24) show that 142,534,740 people have taken the second or single dose of vaccines and are thus fully immunized. This number represents 66.82% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 24,583,300 people. A total of 160,942,376 people, what represents 75.45% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, they are 328,060,416 doses applied from the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

2 out of 4 States with an uptrend in deaths 12/24/2021 — Photo: Art g1 States with an uptrend in deaths 12/24/2021 — Photo: Art g1

3 out of 4 states with stability in deaths 12/24/2021 — Photo: Art g1 States with stability in deaths 12/24/2021 — Photo: Art g1

4 out of 4 States with a downward trend in deaths 12/24/2021 — Photo: Art g1 States with a downward trend in deaths 12/24/2021 — Photo: Art g1

ES: +3%

+3% MG: -43%

-43% RJ: -26%

-26% SP: -65%

DF: -27%

-27% GO: +104%

+104% MS: -13%

-13% MT: -44%

B.C: 0%

0% AM: +100%

+100% AP: +133%

+133% PAN: -35%

-35% RO: 0%

0% RR: did not update this friday

did not update this friday TO: did not update this friday

AL: -45%

-45% BA: -22%

-22% EC: -51%

-51% BAD: -44%

-44% PB: 0%

0% FOOT: -22%

-22% PI: -22%

-22% RN: +10%

+10% IF: -50%

Consortium of press vehicles