Brazilian club makes official proposal by Diego Souza: salary of R$100 thousand

Free in the market, veteran Diego Souza, ex-Grêmio, has his name spoken in some Brazilian football giants, such as Vasco da Gama, who is hunting a good center forward after Cano’s departure, who is also free in the market. .

In Brazilian football, the name of the experienced striker has been a topic and, despite Vasco being on the parade, fate may be the sport, club where Diego Souza has already experienced a great boom. The northeastern club will be in second place in 2022, but nothing that prevents it from offering a gross salary of R$ 100 thousand reais per month for Diego Souza.

According to journalist Yuri Teixeira, Sport made its first proposal to count on the football of its idol official: monthly salary of R$ 100,000, plus a bonus of R$ 20,000 for each game played and R$ 10,000 per goal scored. Contract would be until the end of the year 2022. In other words, Diego would arrive to dispute, mainly, Serie B.

With the Sport shirt, Diego Souza lived a great peak. He needed only one season to score goals, decide games and enter, once and for all, in the affection of the Recife giant’s fans. Now, at 36, he could be coming back.

Clubs look to Diego Souza

What could undermine Sport’s plans is those interested in the Brasileirão clubs. At the moment, no name has been released, but there is a strong rumor that Serie A teams are looking fondly at the striker’s name.

