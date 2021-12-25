Brazilian convicted in the US for defrauding Uber and Lyft accounts

Last week (17), a 36-year-old Brazilian named Flávio Cândido da Silva pleaded guilty to fraudulently opening accounts for sharing and travel and delivery services, such as Uber, Lyft and Doordash. Made before a federal court in Boston, USA, the confession also includes the use of identity information stolen and sold on the dark web.

Flavio, who lives in Malden, Massachusetts, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit electronic fraud and identity theft. These illegally obtained credentials were used to open accounts in transport and delivery services by application, which were then sold to drivers, mostly Brazilians, who did not meet the requirements to work for the companies, for not having a valid license in the US.

The 18-member gang allegedly led by Flávio not only stole identities and opened accounts with false documents. The group also used a network of bots to exploit bonus programs from the transportation and GPS technology companies so that “their” drivers would earn greater values ​​in the races.

How did the fake Uber accounts scheme work?

Source: Pexels/Reproduction.Source: Pexels

As disclosed in the US Attorney’s Office, the defendant was able to obtain information such as victims’ names, dates of birth, driver’s license and social security numbers (SSNs) from dark web markets. In possession of these data, the criminal group falsified the documents, even causing small traffic accidents for the sole purpose of photographing the victim and his driver’s license.

This procedure was done to circumvent the facial recognition checks adopted as protective measures in most rideshare systems and delivery service providers.

Scheduled for April 22, 2022, the sentence of Flávio and his partners could reach 20 years in prison for electronic fraud and another two years for identity theft, not counting a fine of US$ 250,000, equivalent to R$ 1 .4 million.