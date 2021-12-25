Brazilian wineries have high sales

Exports of national wines and sparkling wines took a leap this year compared to 2020. Between January and September 2021, the country sold 690.4 thousand boxes of nine liters of wines and sparkling wines, representing an increase of 62% compared to same period last year. In the domestic market, wines and rosé sparkling wines have become darlings of the consumer.

The data are from Ideal Consulting, an import auditing and market intelligence company, and were released by Consevitis-RS (Council for Planning and Management of the Application of Financial Resources for the Development of Viticulture in Rio Grande do Sul).

The Salton winery, for example, reached its export target in November. The company’s objective was to sell R$ 14 million in products abroad. In November, sales abroad already totaled R$ 14.8 million. The expectation is to close 2021 with R$ 16.5 million exported, an increase of 50% compared to 2020.

According to Maurício Salton, president of the winery, the good result can be attributed to the favorable exchange rate and the “recognition of the quality of the Brazilian product”. “The Brazilian sparkling wine is consolidating abroad, with recognition of quality”, he says.

He also claims that the strong dollar has helped. Exports are favored when the dollar rises because the importer buys more Brazilian products with the same dollar amount.

Increased internal consumption

Wine sales on the domestic market also grew: there was an increase of 2% between October 2020 and September 2021, compared to the same period in 2019 and 2020. 492.5 million liters were sold.

According to industry representatives, the numbers show that the increase in wine consumption registered in 2020 is here to stay. THE HI V (International Organization of Vine and Wine) states that the increase was 18.4% last year.

Rosé is in fashion

Ideal’s data Consulting they do not have the breakdown by type of wine or sparkling wine. But, according to the wineries, new consumers in the domestic market are becoming more interested in rosé drinks.

Oscar Ló, president of the cooperative Vinícola Garibaldi, says that 50% of what he sells in sparkling wines is already rosé.

Rafael Conceição, marketing manager at Consevitis-RS, says that this type of drink “has come into fashion” for being “unpretentious, lighter and fun”. The new public, says Conceição, is “detached from techniques and classifications”.

We’re trying to encourage people to bring the wine to other times that aren’t just the clichés, when it cools down or at a romantic dinner. We want to show that wine can be part of everyday life, at a barbecue, on the beach.

Rafael Conceição, from Consevitis-RS

Best known national brands

Alexandre Miolo, commercial director of the Miolo winery, says that consumers who were already drinking wine got to know the national labels better, which also boosted sales.

But I think the most important thing was the entry of new consumers into the market. We didn’t lose that in 2021 and we expect to grow further.

Alexandre Miolo, from Miolo winery

Sparkling all year

Oscar Ló, from Garibaldi, says that, traditionally, sparkling wines were only consumed at festive events.

But last year, even with the cancellation of events, the winery sold 12% more than in 2019. For 2021, the forecast is for a 30% increase in sales.

Garibaldi has 80 items, including wines, sparkling wines and juices. Sparkling wines account for 40% of sales. The brut type are the most sold (70% of the total)..

Lack of bottles prevents further growth

Another winery, Aurora, also celebrated good results during the pandemic. In 2020, the volume sold grew 26% compared to the previous year — which led to a R$ 150 million higher billing.

In 2021, according to Hermínio Ficagna, the winery’s superintendent director, the results “just won’t be better” due to the lack of a basic input: the bottle.

Aurora will stop selling and even grow because it doesn’t have a bottle. There are between eight and ten million liters of wines, juices and sparkling wines that will not reach the market because of this.

Herminio Ficagna, of Aurora

According to him, the scenario should persist into next year and until 2023. Therefore, companies are thinking about alternatives, such as selling beverages in cans.

“In the case of wine, what we see is that the consumer has not yet assimilated the use of the can well. It is very incipient. But we have other projects in progress, which I cannot detail yet. It is no use waiting around [o fornecimento de garrafas voltar ao normal]”he says.

Less at home, more in bars

The market has gained new followers, but they will not necessarily continue drinking at home.

In 2020 and 2021, movement restrictions caused by the pandemic boosted online sales. Eduardo Souza, co-CEO of Evino says that, last year, the expansion “was scary”.

“Our sales rose 62% in 2020. We were already expecting that in 2021 we would have a lighter growth. It should be something around 4%”, he says.

The more timid rise is related to the decrease in movement restrictions caused by the pandemic, as people return to frequent bars and restaurants.

Therefore, according to Souza, the trend is for 2022 to be a “challenging year for e-commerce”.

To try to keep growing, Evino has been investing in new fronts. In October, the company bought Grand Cru, which acts as a wine importer and store.

The e-commerce also started to sell products to harmonize with wines, such as dry pasta, cheeses and chocolates.

“We believe in further growth, because wine consumption has increased and this will continue,” says Souza.