Brazilians plan to spend an average of R$ 289 on Christmas dinner – News

More excited for the Christmas celebrations, Brazilians intend to spend, on average, R$ 289.12 with the supper to be held this Friday (24).

The value is R$64 above the figure presented in 2020, according to data released by the CNDL (National Confederation of Shopkeepers) and by the SPC Brasil (Credit Protection Service).

According to the study, almost half (49%) of Brazilians intend to celebrate the date in their own homes, a drop of 7 percentage points compared to last year, while 18% in the homes of other relatives and 16% in their parents’ homes.

In addition, 33% of respondents plan to share the expenses of the party by sharing the costs among family members, 29% plan to share the supper with each person carrying a plate and 13% must bear all the costs of the celebration alone.

The president of CNDL, José César da Costa, highlights the importance of planning expenses to avoid headaches. “This year people are safer to gather at end-of-the-year events, but that doesn’t mean we should overspend,” he advises.

“Splitting expenses is an interesting strategy, as it avoids the costs burdening the pocket of a single person. Another tip is to research the prices well and, if possible, leave the house with a list including all the items that will be purchased for supper “, adds Costa.

The survey also revealed that 64% of Brazilians who are going to celebrate Christmas intend to renew their wardrobe to spend the date with at least one new piece of clothing or accessory. The percentage rises to 77% among the youngest and is equivalent to an expected average expense of R$ 249.75.

