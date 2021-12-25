Burnout: how to prevent, identify and treat | Career

burnout it has a cure and that is why it is important to diagnose it as soon as possible. The alert is given by Dr. Ana Merzel, psychologist and coordinator of the Patient Experience Program at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. “Burnout is considered a burnout syndrome. It is characterized as a syndrome because it is a set of signs and symptoms that involve both aspects of the individual and the company. What we see is that it starts with prolonged stress at work that generates both physical and mental exhaustion”. The psychologist warns that, despite having its origins in the professional environment, burnout can end up spreading to other spheres of life.

The sectors with the highest incidence of burnout in the Brazilian labor market

There is one set of signs and symptoms that are seen in the person with burnout, explains Merzel. One of them is depersonalization, which is that feeling of not recognizing yourself, of finding your own manifestations and reactions to situations strange. But there is also psychological exhaustion, followed by loss of interest in activities and a feeling of disengagement. It’s something beyond stress. “I believe that prevention is closely linked to the early identification of mental illness”.

As explained by Dr. Ana Merzel, after burnout is diagnosed, usually the first step of treatment it is medication, which must be accompanied by psychotherapy so that the root of the syndrome is understood, how it developed, what signs went unnoticed and what changes need to be made to improve the quality of life. “At times like these, many people redefine paths. Sometimes, it works as a moment to review what the person wants in life and career”.

The company’s role in avoiding burnout

A survey by Vittude, in partnership with Opinion Box, mapped that, among the 510 employees interviewed, 41% suffer from stress or anxiety because of their work, 30% feel that the leader works too hard and is close to collapse or burnout and 25% have a toxic manager who doesn’t care about the team’s mental health. The curious fact is that, among the 504 leaders questioned, 83% believe they offer the conditions for the team to balance personal and professional life.

Paulo Sardinha, national president of the Brazilian Association of Human Resources (ABRH) believes that organizations, as agents of the economy and society, have the responsibility and conditions to perceive and provide specialized help to employees. In Sardinha’s view, the best practice for organizations is to hire specialized professionals to deal with the issue, protect affected professionals from discrimination, respect the wishes and needs of each one and prepare the leaders.

“Some companies are training leaders to recognize signs of changes in employee behavior. I think it’s important to enrich the leadership with knowledge so that it can better observe the employee, identify the signs more easily, avoid cases of discrimination and request the necessary specialized help.”

In this context, Merzel highlights that the company can also do the psychic state mapping of employees at two different times: through internal climate and engagement surveys or during periodic examinations. “I believe that, today, mental illness is one of the disorders that most contribute to absenteeism. These are very long leaves that generate impacts both on the person who is ill and on the team that is overworked. The company needs to be aware.

The differences between burnout and stress

One of the biggest burnout myths, in the view of doctor Ana Merzel, is to treat the syndrome as a stress that will pass. The request of Value, she listed some important differences between the two situations:

Understand: differences between burnout and stress Stress burnout Primary damage: physical Primary damage: emotional Despite the loss of energy, there is an excess of commitment to the deliveries that need to be carried out Due to the feeling of helplessness, lack of motivation and hopelessness, lack of commitment prevails Emotions are reactive Emotions are not reactive and the person tends to be more ironic May cause anxiety disorder Can lead to depression and hopelessness can kill prematurely It can generate the perception that life is no longer worth it

Tips for better handling work

To those who want to have a lighter day-to-day life : “The work has to be very aligned with the purpose and personal values, because when we do what we like, everything is simpler, easier and more pleasant. So some questions we always have to ask ourselves are: is there a purpose in what I do? What is my life goal? What I want? How can I contribute to this opportunity? Does the company where I am have values ​​close to mine? Is this how I want to spend my life? Finding these tunes helps a lot”, says Dr. Ana Merzel.

To those who are afraid to open up with the company: "Try not to hide your emotional issues because you delay needed help. If you are not comfortable talking about the matter with the immediate leadership, seek out HR, where, in general, there are people prepared to receive these issues and make the appropriate referral. Regarding burnout, it's not time that solves, it's specialized help. Omitting the issue only increases the burden of suffering", says Paulo Sardinha, from ABRH

Practical tips for setting limits on routine*