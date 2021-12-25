Businessman planning to buy Botafogo is a partner at Crystal Palace – Sports

Botafogo signed this Friday (25th) a pre-contract for the sale of SAF (Anonymous Society of Football) of the club. The businessman responsible for the investment of a little over R$ 400 million in Alvinegro is John Textor.

Textor is a 56-year-old American businessman in the media business. He was an executive at Digital Domain, a special effects company who worked on films such as Harry Potter and Pirates of the Caribbean.

He is currently the majority partner at FuboTv, a streaming platform specializing in broadcasting leagues and entertainment content in general. In 2016, Textor was classified as “Hollywood’s virtual reality guru”.

In October 2020, fuboTV’s IPO (Initial Public Offering) on ​​the New York Stock Exchange was valued at around R$45.6 billion (US$8 billion). The businessman owns 18% of the shares of Crystal Palace, a club in England. John Textor shelled out €103 million to become a member of the London club.

John Textor is putting together a portfolio of clubs. In addition to Crystal Palace, the investor tried to buy part of Benfica, from Portugal, which did not happen and is close to acquiring part of RWD Molenbeek, from Belgium.