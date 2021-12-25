Bye, Giovanna! Agatha Moreira shaves platinum hair after Secret Truths 2· TV News

Agatha Moreira took advantage of the end of Secret Truths 2 to say goodbye to Giovanna and get rid of the platinum look of the character. The actress posted a video of the change on social media and appeared with shaved hair, without a trace of blonde.

Rodrigo Simas’ girlfriend had cut and bleached the threads to play Alex’s daughter (Rodrigo Lombardi) in the second season of the soap opera, which is now fully available on Globoplay.

Keeping your hair platinum, however, is a lot of work and dries out and breaks the strands. The change took about eight hours in the salon, and the artist had to retouch the roots every two weeks.

In October, the actress had vented about the damage to her hair in an interview with the Extra newspaper and warned that she would get rid of the platinum after the serials were recorded. “There’s no way to maintain it, it’s going to fall in one piece. It’s already falling. There’s nothing to do. No matter how hard it is, there are things that go beyond our care,” he said.

“We have to have the continuity of the soap opera, it requires retouching all the time. When a person does a hair like that, they won’t retouch it every 15 days. It’s different,” she explained. Agatha, however, said she adapted well to the look. “As soon as I did it, I loved it. It felt like I had this hair for a long time,” he declared.

By posting the new look on Instagram on Friday night (24), Agatha won the praise of celebrities. “Too cute,” Seamus commented. “That’s how you say goodbye to a character with style,” wrote Marcos Mion. “Love it! Will I cheer it up?” asked Marcella Rica, who also has short, platinum hair.

“How beautiful!”, praised Kéfera Buchmann. “It was wonderful! Hot, hot, perfect!”, cheered Mayara Russi, who was also in the cast of Secret Truths 2.

Check it out below: