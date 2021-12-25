Caixa launches freight forwarding line for truck drivers

As of January 24, road freight transport companies will be able to anticipate freight at Caixa Econômica Federal. The bank will launch a working capital operation line for the sector, with the funds falling directly into the account of autonomous transporters.

The line will have interest from 1.99% per month. According to the bank, the maximum interest rate will depend on the profile of each company, based on the borrower’s credit history.



Companies that hire forward freight services may ask Caixa to make advance payment directly to the autonomous carrier, who will receive the amount in cash in the checking account, if they are a Caixa account holder, or in the digital savings account, if they use the application Box Got.

Only freight registered in the system of the local Finance Department can be anticipated, based on the Electronic Tax Manifest, a document with information about the cargo and those responsible for the transport. The loan will be repaid in a single installment, maturing on the freight payment date stipulated in the MDF-e.

As soon as the line starts operating, cargo transport companies must request authorization of the credit limit at any Caixa branch, upon credit assessment. After approval of the limit, companies will be able to contract loans directly by the Bank’s Financial Manager.

