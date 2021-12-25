‘can’t miss’ · Jornal Midiamax

Yeah… global Cariocas really liked the tereré in Mato Grosso do Sul. After three months in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul recording the homonymous telenovela, the actors left and took our culture to Projac.

In addition to Marcos Palmeira, who showed himself extremely addicted to the drink and even served the son of Almir Sater, actor José Loreto went back to recording at the station’s studios this Wednesday morning (22) and did not fail to take the thermos with ice water and a glass full of herb.

In MS, Loreto received products customized to his style. Still looking sleepy, he appeared today in the stories of actor and singer Guito, who revealed the entry of the drink at Projac, which is located in Rio de Janeiro.

“Look what my cumpadi brought to us, look,” showed Guito, who will play Tibério, a role played by Sérgio Reis in the original version of “Pantanal”. “You can’t miss it”, completed José Loreto, already used to drinking tereré and also practically dependent on the Pantanal tradition. “Now we’re in the Pantanal memo”, ended Guito. Afterwards, Loreto exposed his friend. “Just sucking my tereré”, he filmed, showing the singer finishing off his guampa.

José Loreto left MS last Friday (17th), after finishing the first phase of recording the plot in the biome. Globo’s team will return to Mato Grosso do Sul in early 2022 to finish filming here.

The plot is scheduled to premiere on March 14, 2022 and Loreto will play the pawn Tadeu, a character who was by Marcos Palmeira in the original version of TV Manchete.