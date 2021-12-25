Ceará will not require a prescription to vaccinate children against Covid-19, says Camilo

In a position contrary to the Ministry of Health, Governor Camilo Santana (PT) said that Ceará will vaccinate children from 5 to 11 years old against Covid-19 according to the position of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). States will not follow the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, which provides for a prescription to apply the immunizing agent in this age group.

“We will never follow the deniers, regardless of the position they hold. These are more concerned with promoting ideological and political disputes than saving lives,” argued the governor. In the publication made on social networks, Camilo also says that the State will continue to follow Science and “respecting the serious work of Anvisa and the responsible position of Conass”.

I inform the people from Ceará that our state will vaccinate our children from 5 to 11 years old against Covid, as has been done in several countries. We will always follow Science, respecting the serious work of Anvisa and the responsible position of Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) — Camilo Santana (@CamiloSantanaCE) December 24, 2021

This Friday, the 24th, the entity released a public statement affirming that the States will not require a medical prescription for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19. This Thursday, 23, Marcelo Queiroga said that vaccination in this age group should be subject to the average prescription and a term of responsibility signed by the parents.

Also on Thursday, the Ministry started the public consultation on the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old against Covid-19. However, the system has technical and security problems. It shows itself to be deficient in terms of data security, not presenting an anti-fraud mechanism.

According to Camilo, the Department of Health is in direct contact with Pfizer to be willing to directly acquire doses for the population of this age group in Ceará, “in case the Federal Government does not acquire the doses for children”. He commented on the intention during the announcement of the new Ceará sanitary decree on Thursday.

