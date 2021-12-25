Channel broadcasts 24 hours of Northern Lights live from the land of Santa Claus

Imagine a magical place where Christmas is all year round and where, in addition to the Christmas magic, it is still possible to see beautiful northern lights, in person or not.

This place exists!

The city known as the land of Santa Claus is Rovaniemi, capital of Lapland, located in Finland.

The magical city has just over 63,000 inhabitants and receives around 500,000 visitors every year.

But in addition to the magical moments for tourists in person, an online channel provides 24 hours of live Aurora Borealis, that beautiful optical natural phenomenon with nighttime glows in the polar regions of the planet.

The magic village in Finland is open all year round. But in December, the place comes alive even more, and the sets look like something out of a movie, decorations and Christmas lights everywhere, snow-covered houses, properly decorated pine trees and even reindeer —real— pulling sleds.

The land of Santa Claus is located in the Arctic Circle, 800 km from the capital Helsinki, specifically 8 km from the center of Rovaniemi, one of the main tourist destinations in Finland. However, Santa Claus Village is where Santa’s real home is located, literally at the North Pole.

rebuilt city

During World War II, 90% of Rovaniemi’s properties were destroyed. Years later, thanks to government efforts and funding from the UN (United Nations), the site was rebuilt.

However, the icing on the cake only came in the 1980s, the year in which Vila do Papai Noel was built and has become a great success ever since.