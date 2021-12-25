Chape and Thigh approve change to club-company

Chapecoense was one of the clubs that started the process to become a company. Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images

The Thursday before Christmas was busy in two clubs in the south of the country. Chapecoense and Coritiba approved the transition of the management model to the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) at their board meetings.

In the case of Coxa, which returns to Serie A in 2022, 95.47% of the 4,099 members present voted positively for the change. The club had 11,335 members eligible to participate in the election.

At Chapecoense, Brasileirão’s lantern in 2021, approval was unanimous.

Now the clubs will follow internal procedures to pursue the dream of becoming corporate clubs. Coritiba will adopt three steps: debt treatment and settlement, excellent management structure and corporate governance. Due to this process, the management does not believe in finding an investor before 2023.

At the Santa Catarina club, “95% of the SAF’s assets will belong to the Chapecoense Football Association. The approved model provides for the division of the football department, including the male and female professional, the male and female youth categories and all their respective situations “.

In both cases, clubs took care to ensure that the shield, anthem, colors, mascot and host city are maintained.

In the Northeast, Bahia’s top hat says this is not the time to discuss the club’s sale

While clubs in the south move towards the Football Anonymous Society model, Bahia continues to study the best way forward in the coming years.

In an interview, President Guilherme Bellintani confirmed that he held meetings with representatives of XP Investimentos, the company responsible for seeking investors for Cruzeiro and Botafogo, in order to learn more about the topic and understand the process. The director, however, ponders that there is no referral on the matter in relation to the Bahian tricolor.

“We are absolutely tuned in and reflecting on this, although we think that this is not the time to discuss this topic, because we think we have to mature and take care of it as carefully as possible, but also understanding the circumstances that will happen in Brazilian football immediately. This movement of Cruzeiro, the movement of América-MG, movement of Athletico-PR, movement of Bragantino that is already consolidated. Several small and medium clubs in Brazilian football are joining the organization of an SA and we cannot be left out of this discussion, but we do not have anything mature enough to share”, he said.