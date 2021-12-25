Chapecoense S/A: Board approves change of model in football for club-company | Chapecoense

Chapecoense’s board members unanimously approved the transition of the management model to the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) in a meeting last Thursday night. Voting took place online and in person.

According to the Santa Catarina club, “95% of the SAF’s assets will belong to the Chapecoense Football Association. The approved model provides for the division of the football department, contemplating male and female professionals, male and female youth categories and all their categories. respective situations”.

It was also determined that the shield, anthem, colors, mascot and headquarters in Chapecó will be kept.

Luiz Peruzzolo, administrative and financial vice president, understands that the change is important to ensure that creditors have their amounts paid, as well as the families of the victims of the plane crash.

– Chapecoense was “refounded” with the same dreams and the same goals as the people who founded the club in 1973. We must think big and dream that Chape will be a very great team, which will honor with its commitments and, above all, honor the serious people of the west of Santa Catarina – he said.

In August, after approval by the Senate and the Chamber, President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the law that establishes rules for the transformation of clubs into companies and creates the figure of the Anonymous Society of Football (SAF).