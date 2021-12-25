Check Apple’s launch forecasts for 2022 – Época Negócios

+



Apple’s innovations for 2022 range from a new iPad Air to mixed-reality headphones (Photo: Pexels)

With 2021 coming to an end, now everyone wants to know what products will be released next year. In the case of Apple, Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, foresees many interesting news. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, the journalist made a list with the entire range of products from the brand created by Steve Jobs, planned for 2022. Check it out:

iPad

According to Gurman, Apple is expected to launch the iPad Pro with a new design, wireless charging and support for MagSafe. A new iPad Air and a basic iPad model are also planned.

MacBook

Next year, the launch of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with M2 technology is expected. Business Insider points out that this would be Apple’s second generation of internal chips. The journalist also indicated the arrival of a basic MacBook Pro, new models of Mac mini and a latest generation iMac with an internal chip.

iPhones

Before starting sales of the iPhone 14, the apple brand must present a new iPhone SE. And, by all appearances, it will come with 5G support and internal updates, but no design changes.

Apple Watches

Three Apple Watches are planned for 2022, including a more affordable SE version. There is also a wearable for athletes.

AirPod

This year, Apple launched AirPods 3. In 2022, it is expected to start sales of a new Pro model.

smart glass

Based on Gurman’s information, Business Insider suggests that Apple will release a mixed reality headset with support for augmented reality and virtual reality. The accessory would be mainly focused on games, but also on media and communication. Rumor has it that the item would have “extremely high resolution screens,” a fan, multiple processors, and a proprietary App Store.

