Check the opening hours of bank branches at the end of the year

THE functioning of banks across the country will have changes this year-end, just as usual. The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) has already released the new schedules to allow Brazilians to plan ahead and avoid visits to closed branches.

On Christmas Eve, December 24th (Friday), agencies will have a special service to the public. See how it is in your region:

Regions Local time Brasilia time States with hours equal to Brasília (DF) 9am to 11am 9am to 11am States with a difference of 1 hour in relation to Brasília (DF) 8am to 10am 9am to 11am States with a difference of 2 hours in relation to Brasília (DF) 8am to 10am 10am to 12pm

Source: Febraban

There will be no service on the last day of the year, December 31 (Friday). Financial institutions will only operate until December 30 (Thursday) for all banking operations.

As they do not usually open on official holidays, the banks will not open on December 25th (Christmas), nor on January 1st (Universal Confraternização).

Operations via application, internet banking, ATMs, telephone and other digital means will continue to be available to customers. It is worth noting that payment slips and bills overdue on the holiday can be paid free of charge on the following business day.