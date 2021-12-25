Chico praises reinforcements and believes Corinthians have ‘good chances’ in Libertadores

The titleholder of the undefeated campaign for the Libertadores da América title, Chicao believes that Corinthians has “good chances” to win the continental bi-championship in 2022. In addition, the former defender tore up praise for the reinforcements of Timão.

“The 2012 champion team was very mature, very experienced. Today, they brought also experienced players like Renato, Giuliano, Róger Guedes, Paulinho and Willian, for me he’s an ace. He is the midfielder who can make the difference for the team. We have good chances. We’ll wait for the group stage draw to know the opponents, but I’m sure the team has what it takes to make a great Libertadores“, said in an interview with the newspaper State of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Who was highly praised by Chicão was Paulinho. Corinthians teammates at the beginning of the last decade, the defensive midfielder returned to the club for the 2022 season and can further enhance his story at Timão.

“Paulinho’s physical issue is no longer the same, but a much more experienced guy comes along and will play alongside experienced people like Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Willian. Paulinho has everything to make a great championship and shine. He’s already an idol. at Corinthians and will only increase its history at the club,” he commented.

Chicão also made a point of praising João Victor. For the former player, the defender was one of the best names in the Brazilian Championship and had to be in the selection of the tournament. In addition, he sees a future for Terrão’s son in the national team.

“And I even defend that I should be in the championship selection. João Victor was the best player at Corinthians, he helped Gil grow a lot, he became Gil again. I really see the boy with a bright future and who knows in the Brazilian team,” he concluded.

See more at: Former Corinthians players, Corinthians idols and Libertadores da America.