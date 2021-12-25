Child Vaccination: Bolsonaro Says No Child Deaths ‘Would Justify Emergency’ | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Friday (24) in Brasília that, at this time, there is not a number of child deaths that justify the adoption of an emergency action of childhood vaccination against Covid.

Covid’s death toll contradicts the president’s statement. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 2,500 deaths in people aged 0-19, including 301 children aged 5-11, according to the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics. In addition, the coronavirus can cause, in children, the Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (P-SIM), which has had more than 1,400 cases and 85 deaths reported in the country.

For Bolsonaro, there is “distrust” and “huge questioning” regarding supposed side effects of applying Covid vaccines to children.

“I have an 11-year-old daughter. It’s a new vaccine. There aren’t any deaths of children that justify an emergency. There are other interests. Distrust enters into it all. This distrust, this huge questioning that exists there. are there? What are they? Myocarditis, among others,” he declared.

The president gave the statement during an interview at Palácio da Alvorada, after a meeting with the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, during which he signed the agreement to include the state in the Tax Recovery Regime.

Specialists and authorities react with indignation to the terms of the public consultation opened by the Ministry of Health on the vaccination of children

Bolsonaro repeated the content of the statement by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga (video above). This Thursday (23), Queiroga said that the deaths of children “are within a level that does not imply emergency decisions”.

He defended the minister’s decision to open a public consultation (video below) regarding childhood vaccination. The questions from the consultation, which began on Thursday, reinforce the government’s position against the vaccination of children.

Health opens public consultation on vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years old

For Bolsonaro, the decision on whether to vaccinate their children rests exclusively with the parents. “I can’t impose anything on your underage child. You’re responsible for that kid. Whether it’s going to do well or not, the parents decide,” he said.

Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that the ministry will recommend that children aged 5 to 11 are vaccinated only if there is a medical prescription and the parents’ consent form is signed.