China Records Highest Number of Covid Cases in Four Months – News

China registered 140 new cases of coronavirus this Saturday (25). This is the highest number of infections in four months as authorities struggle to contain outbreaks of the disease in several regions, including the city of Xi’an, where 13 million people are in confinement.

The country, the first to detect the new coronavirus at the end of 2019, is on high alert just over a month before the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Of the 140 new infections, 87 were transmitted locally, reported the National Health Commission.

The majority of cases were registered in Xi’an, in the province of Shaanxi (northwest), where the 13 million people are confined. Only one person from each household can go out every two days to do basic shopping, and authorization is required.

Xi’an has recorded 330 symptomatic cases of local transmission since the first infection was notified on December 9, 2021, a small number compared to outbreaks of the disease in other countries.

China has reduced the number of cases to a minimum thanks to a “zero Covid” strategy, which includes border restrictions, quarantines and confinements, but the number of contagions has increased in recent weeks.

The country reported that it recorded 100,871 symptomatic cases and fewer than 5,000 deaths since the virus was detected in Wuhan City in late 2019.