Christmas 2021 is the most unequal in the last 14 years, says FGV – News

The difference between the intention of Christmas shopping between the richest families and those who earn up to R$ 4,800 reached 44.4 points this year. This is the highest level in the historical series of the indicator collected since 2007, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas).

The increase in inequality between families with lower and higher purchasing power occurs even with estimates of better results for trade with the help of celebration, even though the performance is worse than that presented in previous years.

Viviane Seda, coordinator of the FGV surveys, says that the better period for commerce than last year does not represent a favorable data in comparison with previous years, as consumers remain cautious in relation to consumption.

“Lowest-income families, the largest portion of the population, are the most affected. For them, Christmas will be thinner. Many will not buy presents, and even those who will buy say they will spend less,” she says.

According to the data, the improvement in the indicator was driven by the growth in the proportion of consumers who intend to increase spending on gifts, which jumped from 5.5% in 2020 to 15.4% this year.

The average price of gifts, in turn, went from R$104 to R$106, remaining relatively stable, with an increase of only 1.9%. The biggest variation, of 21.4%, was among consumers with income of R$ 2,100 to R$ 4,800, whose average value of souvenirs rose from R$ 70 to R$ 85. For lower income consumers, the lowest average value of gifts dropped to R$59 in 2021.

Viviane analyzes that the research reflects the reopening of economic activity. “Online sales continue to maintain the pattern acquired in the pandemic. What happens is that, with the relaxation of the restrictive measures, consumers have returned to going to the stores.”