Christmas booster! Paysandu announces signing of ex-Manaus right-back | Paysandu

Despite being Christmas Eve, Paysandu is still working on planning for the next season. Papão announced this Friday (24th) the hiring of right-back Igor Carvalho. The player has been at Manaus in the last three seasons and arrives to dispute a spot in the starting lineup with Polegar, another reinforcement for the sector.

Igor Carvalho, 28, has lost space in recent years at Manaus. In the first season, when the club was runner-up in Serie D, in 2019, Igor was the starter. The player played 26 matches and scored two goals. However, Igor lost his place in the starting 11 of Gavião do Norte, after suffering injuries in both heels (in the Achilles tendons). The lateral was out of action for eight months, recovering from the surgeries.













But, even after returning, he was unable to regain ownership of the team. On the field, Igor Carvalho stands out for his physical strength and for his attacks on the attack. While he was 100%, Igor was considered a safe athlete in Manaus’ defense. It remains to be seen under what conditions the player arrives at Paysandu.









With the hiring of Igor Carvalho, Paysandu has now made 13 reinforcements official. In addition to Igor, the aforementioned Polegar, goalkeeper Thiago Coelho, left-back João Paulo, defenders Marcão, Heverton and Genilson, defensive midfielders Bileu and Christian, midfielder Ricardinho and forwards Dioguinho are also confirmed for the next season. , Henan and Robinho.

Datasheet

Name: Igor Martins Carvalho

Birth: 06/06/1993 (28 years old)

Place of birth: Andradina (SP)

Position: right-back

Height: 1.70m

Weight: 64 kg

Clubs where he worked: Atlético Sorocaba-SP, Primavera-SP, Grêmio Prudente-SP, Matonense-SP, Grêmio Maringá-PR, Rio Branco-AC, Iranduba-AM and Manaus.