Christmas Gift: Gedoz renews with Clube do Remo | Sport Para | Online Diary

Azulino fans’ expectations regarding the permanence of their shirt 10 for the 2022 season came to an end. On the night of Christmas Eve, Clube do Remo communicates to the Blue Phenomenon its Santa Claus gift.

Felipe Gedoz is close to renewal with Clube do Remo

On this Friday (24th) night, midfielder Felipe Gedoz agreed to stay in Leão for another season. Born in Muçum-RS, at the age of 28, Felipe Gedoz is going into his third season playing for Filho da Glória e do Triunfo.

At Leão, the shirt 10 arrived in 2020 for the Serie C dispute, where it won access. In 2021 it secured the Green Cup title. Since then, wearing the blue shirt, Gedoz has 70 games and 11 goals scored.

This year the player finished as runner-up with nine goals.

In an interview released by Clube do Remo’s press office, Felipe Gedoz commented on wearing the blue mantle in yet another opportunity.

“I’m very happy. Everyone knows my affection for Clube do Remo and the identification I’ve had since I arrived. The crowd is fantastic and that moves any player. We’re going to go to another season in pursuit of our goals and put Remo in Remo again. Series B,” he said.