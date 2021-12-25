city ​​of São Paulo wants to ban use. What changes?

Earlier this month, the City Council of São Paulo approved, in the first round, a bill that prohibits the use of plastic bags in commercial establishments in the city, even those that are sold. Bill 760/2021, authored by councilor Xexéu Tripoli (PSDB), proposes to change the current law in the city, approved in 2011 and sanctioned four years later.

In practice, supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments should encourage the use of reusable and ecological bags, also called ecobags, made of raw cotton or nylon, which have a longer lifespan. But who can’t pay? And when the consumer is out on the street without bags and decides to make a purchase? In addition, the measure threatens jobs, says the industry.

No bag, carry in hand?

Although the text of the law does not present options for replacing the plastic, the councilor discards paper bags as a viable alternative. “If you take out the plastic and put the paper in place, tons of paper will be generated that go to the landfill.”

The project will still go through a vote in the second round, possibly between March and April 2022, and, if approved, will be approved by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). Before, however, public hearings with the population of São Paulo are planned, whose objective is to bring new ideas to the agenda.

A question to be answered from the public hearings will be what options the consumer would have in addition to reusable bags.

After eventual approval, the plastic bag project would take up to six months to come into effect. For Felipe Seffrin, communication coordinator at Instituto Akatu, which encourages conscious consumption, this time is necessary for people to get used to the new reality.

He declares that it is necessary that the public authorities make the population aware in this interval, so that they understand the importance of the law. Seffrin also points out that one of the open points of the PL is how the low-income population would have access to this product. It is possible to find an eco-bag unit for sale on the internet for R$ 3 or even more than R$ 50.

“It is clear that the cost of a reusable bag weighs on the pocket, but it is necessary to understand that this investment is paid financially throughout its use, in addition to not harming the environment”, he says.

He says that one way out for the city hall would be the free distribution of ecological bags to poor residents.

The Akatu Institute specialist claims that, with the increase in demand for ecological bags, the price of this item will be cheaper.

Unrealistic proposal, which harms consumers

The economist at ACSP (Sao Paulo Trade Association), Marcel Solimeo, criticizes the possible refusal of paper bags. For him, the consumer will be harmed.

“It seems that the author of the proposal wants to simply eliminate bags, even biodegradable, and leave the consumer with the only alternative of taking their own bag. It is practically unfeasible, unrealistic and will harm the consumer”, he comments.

If the proposal goes forward, Solimeo believes that trade will suffer from the mandatory use of ecobags. “It will hinder sales, but it will hinder the customer much more. If he needs the product, he will take it by hand, on public transport.”

The lawyer specializing in consumer law Diego Lopes Rosa says that customers must be aware of the new rules and, more than that, observe possible abusive practices.

“Abusive practices by the supplier of products and services are prohibited, guaranteeing the consumer protection against demand for manifestly excessive advantages and unjustified increase in the price of products or services, such as the reusable bag.”

Rosa adds that customers can report these stores to the Procon (Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation) or even file a lawsuit.

Not everyone can buy a bag

The institutional relations executive at Apas (Associação Paulista de Supermercados), Rodrigo Marinheiro, says that the proposal ignores that there was a drop in the use of plastic.

According to the entity, the collection of bags in supermarkets reduced their distribution by 84.4%, so that 27 thousand tons of this material have not been discarded per year in the last decade.

He is concerned when thinking about the choices that the consumer would have to make when going to a supermarket.

Some of these establishments even provide cardboard boxes for customers who are not interested in buying plastic bags.

“The project looks like it was made just for the markets. Not everyone can afford to buy an ecobag. Not everyone has a car to put something in their trunk at the moment,” he concludes.

Jobs are at risk, says industry

Abiplast (Brazilian Association of Plastic Industry) warns that jobs would be put at risk with the approval of the law. The recycling area is experiencing a scenario of company closures made worse by the pandemic.

The sector ended the year 2020 with 661 companies, a decrease of 4.9% compared to the previous year. The number of direct jobs dropped by almost 12%, with 15,823 posts.

“Those who produce only bags will stop making them, they will have no alternative. The entrepreneur will sell all the machinery, and those who work with them will also lose their jobs. I can’t measure it, but it will have an impact,” he says to UOL Paulo Teixeira, director-superintendent of Abiplast.

The project’s author disagrees. “People relocate. We can’t use pollution to defend jobs, it’s a mistake.”

Teixeira points out that PL 760 would put an end to the reverse logistics program in the city of São Paulo, which brings procedures to collect waste that is passed on to industry for reuse, recycling or other purposes, by removing the mandatory distribution of green bags and ash.

“My obligation as a manufacturer is to carry out reverse logistics, it is to recycle products. For that, I need to collect. Amlurb collects [Autoridade Municipal de Limpeza Urbana] or retail. The recycler is here to make the product circular.”

New laws bother, but get used to it later, says councilor

Currently, the city allows the use of bags made of biodegradable material, but the customer must pay for them. They are used to separate garbage in two colors: green, for recyclables collection, and gray, for common garbage.

According to Tripoli, the law applied today opens loopholes for the disposal of bags in landfills, streams and even on the street. He says his biggest concern is the impact that plastic disposal has on the environment.

“At first, the laws are often uncomfortable, but they serve to reflect on our habits. It takes time to create this stimulus. We have to create solutions, we are very inventive”, he says.