civil servants must create battle in the courts

posted on 12/25/2021 06:00



(credit: Raphael Ribeiro/BCB)

The crisis of federal civil servants with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) could reach the courts. In addition to the imminent strike, general dissatisfaction must gain a greater proportion. Although the topic is not being discussed at the end of this year, it would not be the first time that members of the Brazilian civil service tend to sue the judiciary and can do so under the constitutional principles of isonomy and impersonality.

According to Fábio Faiad Bottini, president of the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal), the fight is political, as the category believes in the possibility of reversing the idea of ​​readjustment only for police officers. “However, we do consider filing a lawsuit against this isolated restructuring, as the disrespect for the principle of impersonality will be clear, since it will be a declared favoring of President Jair Bolsonaro’s electoral base,” he said.

Rivânia Andes, president of the Forum of Federal Public Servants’ Entities (Fonasefe), also does not rule out the possibility of judicialization. “We are intensifying the discussion on the workers’ salary agenda and the mobilization process for the strike and other actions that may be necessary to guarantee the principle of equality. This is one of the main issues regarding the readjustment for only one category: the bankruptcy of isonomy between the categories of the federal public service”, he said.

The National Association of Federal Public Lawyers (Anafe) has already issued a warning to the Attorney General about the legal risk represented by the differentiated adjustment. “Similar situations in the past have led to many litigations in court, such as the 28.86% readjustment, granted on the salaries of the military, in January 1993”, recalls Lademir Rocha, president of the association.

“But there is a lack of details on how the readjustment will be for federal police officers and federal highways. There is a lack of elements for a discussion on judicialization and we still don’t know how such readjustment will take place, as there is a lack of data and information”, he criticized.

There are still, among the servers, those who wish to have more analysis time to proceed with the issue. Rudinei Marques, president of the National Forum of State Careers (Fonacate), stated that the matter will still be debated. “Next Wednesday (29th), we are going to evaluate issues related to mobilization. For now, we are not thinking about judicializing,” he said.

On his Thursday live, Bolsonaro tried to appease the situation with the servers. The Chief Executive stated that he “does not want to commit injustices” about the salary increase forecast for civil servants not covering all categories. The civil service is already threatening a general strike for the beginning of 2022.

“The federal government didn’t specify any category either. I already say: nothing has been defined. […] It doesn’t mean that we are going to meet this or that category. R$ 2 billion are reserved, let’s see what will be done ahead. Can you do it? You can do it. We are aware of the difficulties, inflation is high. But we see what we can do, within the responsibility. Does everyone deserve it? Everyone deserves it,” said the president.

TJAM: salary of BRL 200 thousand per month

In the Court of Justice of Amazonas (TJAM), 20 of the 26 judges received in November a paycheck of more than R$ 100,000 net. Adding all the magistrates, R$ 3.5 million net were paid, an average of R$ 135.5 thousand for each one in the last month. The basic subsidy for magistrates is R$ 35.4 thousand.

The survey was based on data available on the Transparency Portal of the National Council of Justice (CNJ). The Amazonas Court informed, in a note, that the remuneration of Amazonian magistrates ‘strictly observes the constitutional ceiling’ and that other amounts ‘perhaps added to this amount’ are paid in the ‘exact terms of the law and Resolutions issued by the National Council of Justice ‘.

The Constitution limits the payment of paychecks in the civil service to what a minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) earns — R$ 39,300 — but court magistrates receive benefits that are not included in the calculation.

The judge who received the most in November was Jomar Ricardo Saunders Fernandes: R$237,067.45 gross — net, the amount was R$199,935.65. To the maturity of R$ 35,462.22 were added R$ 186,680.26 in occasional rights, R$ 9,960.26 in indemnities and 4,964.71 in personal rights.

Who received the second highest amount was judge Flávio Humberto Pascarelli Lopes, who had a salary of R$223,767.92 gross — an amount of R$189,516.43 net. R$ 173,380.73 of eventual rights, R$ 9,960.26 of indemnities and 4,964.71 of personal rights were added to the subsidy of R$ 35,462.22.

Then, magistrate Maria das Graças Pessôa Figueiredo earned R$223,767.92 gross, converted into R$186,969.75 minus the discounts. To the subsidy of R$35,462.22 were added R$173,380.73 of occasional rights, R$9,960.26 of indemnities and 4,964.71 of personal rights.

Although, by law, there is a maximum subsidy, the ‘super wages’ arise from the granting of aid, indemnity amounts (such as aid for transport, food, housing and health) and occasional benefits (such as 13th salary, indemnities for vacations not taken and occasional extraordinary services rendered by magistrates) — they are what increase the remuneration of judges.