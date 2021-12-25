Claudia Raia shares stunning clicks from her birthday party

Actress Claudia Raia celebrated her 55th birthday with a dazzling gala

Muse is always muse! The actress Claudia Raia he had his birthday yesterday, 23, and decided to throw a dazzling party to celebrate the arrival of 55 years of life.

Next to the partner, Jarbas Homem de Mello (51), and of the children Enzo Celulari (24) and Sophia Ray (18), Claudia appeared wonderful in the clicks posted this Friday morning, 24th.

With the theme ‘Raia Gala’, the actress celebrated the night in style (and with a lot of sparkle).

“Celebrating our birthday here with Jesus kkkkkk, only Capricorns understand what it’s like to have a birthday at the end of the year!“joked Claudia.

“But it doesn’t matter, we love to celebrate life, what an incredible opportunity to be here. I thank my family for such a special night at my #RaiaGala“he said further.

“it was all wonderful“wrote the athlete Rodrigo Sangion. “It was all, I love you Crau!“, commented the photographer responsible for the clicks, Iude Richele.

Claudia’s admirers quickly tore up praise for the muse in the comments.

“What a top outfit! Claudia Raia, you are unbeatable. Merry Christmas!“, commented a follower. “I can’t stand it, it’s so iconic!“, observed another. “Wow wonderful! Very basic, if I don’t go like that, I won’t“, joked a third about the look chosen by the birthday girl.

Enzo Celulari celebrates mother’s birthday with luxurious photos

Earlier yesterday, Claudia’s eldest son, Enzo Celulari, used social media to show the looks of the party alongside his mother. Followers loved the clicks and left the duo with high praise.

Check out the luxurious clicks of Claudia Raia’s birthday party





Last accessed: 25 Dec 2021 – 01:11:55 (407168).