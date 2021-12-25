Corinthians Announces Tamires Renewal for Next Season

This Friday morning, Corinthians Feminine announced the renewal of the captain Tamires for the 2022 season. The trend is for the athlete to have the new bond valid until the end of 2023.

The renewal announcement began with a “mysterious” publication. In its official profile, the club asked, “Hello, Faithful! How are you doing for Christmas Eve? ON or OFF?”, in reference to the times the fans played with “the mother is on” to talk about Tamires.

Hello, Faithful! How are you guys doing for Christmas Eve? ON or OFF? pic.twitter.com/bFyrobLglZ — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) December 24, 2021

About ten minutes later, the ad came. “The mother is soeempre ON! An ace, a reference in the sport, decisive, victorious and who will continue with us in the next season. You can write that she will stay and, if you need a pen, let her know that she is their queen! Let’s go together in 2022, Tamires!”, published the Timon – see publication below.

Tamires is one of the main pieces in the Arthur Elias cast. Captain of the team, the left-back is widely used by the coach as a midfielder and, thus, is responsible for a good part of the offensive actions of the team.

In 2021, Tamires played 38 games and scored nine goals for Corinthians. The athlete was part of the Triple Crown conquest and reached her seventh title with the alvinegra shirt. In all, there are 90 games and 18 goals for Timão since 2019.

Tamires is Corinthians’ ninth renewal for the 2022 season. In addition to the left-back, Corinthians has also announced the renewal of contracts for Gi Campiolo, Paty, Grazi, Kati, Tainá, Diany, Gabi Portilho and Juliete.

In addition to them, Jheniffer, Miriã, Yasmim, Kemelli, Natascha are athletes who had already signed longer ties and were announced as permanent partners for the next year. Bianca Gomes and Tarciane, also with longer-term contracts, should also continue with the team.

