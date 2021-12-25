Corinthians? Cavani chooses which club he wants to play in 2022

Credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The soap opera between Corinthians and Cavani may be coming to an end, because the player has already defined his destiny for 2022. According to the newspaper Sport, from Spain, the striker has the desire to play for Barcelona and that is why he froze all other negotiations.

The experienced striker Cavani may have his fate defined as early as next week, because the newspaper Sport revealed a meeting between the athlete and Manchester United next Tuesday (28).

According to the vehicle, the Uruguayan has important offers at the table, but he froze them all to wait for the chance to play at Camp Nou.

Barcelona reached a preliminary agreement with Cavani for a season and a half. The Uruguayan accepted to lower his salary a lot in the first six months, to recover part of the next season. The condition that Barça has placed is that Cavani terminates with Manchester United, so he won’t have to pay anything to the English team.

#FCB 🔵🔴 💥 Cavani has many offers but you want to refine your play options at Camp Nou ✍️ Lluís Miguelsanzhttps://t.co/CTtwwYFlA0 — Diario SPORT (@sport) December 25, 2021

Cavani at Corinthians

Last week, the Uruguayan informed Timão through his agents that he would only define his future in January 2022, giving signs that he had a preference for Barcelona.

However, according to journalist Samir Carvalho, from the Café do Setorista channel, Timão has already made a considerable salary proposal to the Uruguayan striker, with an initial two-year contract, 3 million euros per season.

Sport newspaper also reported that Cavani’s desire at the moment is not to return to South America, but to stay in Europe.

