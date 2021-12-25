Corinthians: ‘If you resign, we’ll talk,’ says Duilio about Diego Costa – 12/24/2021

Corinthians is in the transfer market to hire a strong centre-forward. So much so that names like Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez have painted in the club’s news in recent days, but that does not mean that the board will change the model it has used to bring players, as the president Duilio Monteiro Alves explained when speaking of interest in Diego Costa.

In an interview with Sports Gazette, today (24), the Corinthians representative denied that he is negotiating with Atlético-MG and that he has offered the percentage of young people like Lucas Piton and João Victor, as the Gazeta itself informed last night. According to the manager, there will be no business that way to hire Diego Costa.

“There is no chance of us giving anything away. I will not pay a fine and I will not give up a percentage of these players,” Duilio told Gazeta.

Diego Costa has a contract with Atlético-MG until the end of 2022, and Galo would not be willing to terminate his relationship with the center forward so that he can play for another Brazilian club. As Duilio said, Corinthians will not enter into a business in which they have to have amounts for payment. Thus, Timão will only talk to Diego if he is free in the market.

“If Diego terminates there and agrees to reduce his salary, we’ll talk. Corinthians isn’t negotiating with Atlético’s board. This is a situation they have to resolve there. Other than that, there’s no business,” concluded the director.

The calculation of THROW! walks in the same direction. Alvinegro will only enter into negotiations with players of this size who are not linked to their clubs. The same goes for Cavani, who is at Manchester United, and for Suarez, currently at Atlético Madrid. If they are free, proposals will be made, but the payment of a fine is discarded.