Corinthians President wishes a Merry Christmas and arouses the fans’ curiosity in a post

In his first year in office as president of Corinthians, Duilio Monteiro Alves moved his social networks on the morning of December 25 to wish Fiel a happy Christmas.

In addition to the traditional desire for peace, Duilio took the opportunity to leave a message for the fans. The president alvinegro said he was recharging his energies for “a 2022 that promises”.

“Merry Christmas, Faithful. May you all have a beautiful night of love and peace with your family, recharging your energies and hopes for a 2022 that promises. God bless you all! Go Corinthians!”, wrote Duilio Monteiro Alves – see publication below.

The Corinthians president even used a different montage to illustrate his votes. Wearing sunglasses and a Santa Claus cap, Duilio was put into a luxury car – the same one I used to pick up some of the club’s top signings in 2021.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians is looking for a strong center forward for the 2022 season. According to Neto, presenter and idol of Timão, Duilio confirmed that he is looking for Edinson Cavani, Luis Suárez or Diego Costa.

Check out the publication by Duilio Monteiro Alves

Play/Twitter

See more at: Dulio Monteiro Alves and Mercado da Bola.