Corinthians Retrospective: year of cleanup in the squad, arrival of the stars and return to Libertadores | corinthians

It was a season of ups and downs for Corinthians in men’s football. Of results and expectations.

Despite spending the first of three years of management without titles, President Duílio Monteiro Alves advanced with the proposal for a financial restructuring, reformulated the cast and managed to get high-impact hiring. Under pressure, he kept Sylvinho, who put the team back to Libertadores in 2022.

It was a year of painful eliminations in the Campeonato Paulista, Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil. Year of questions from fans against Vagner Mancini and, later, against Sylvinho.

In the second half, Timão repatriated Renato Augusto and Willian. I also brought Giuliano and Róger Guedes. Impactful names that fueled fans’ dreams for better football.

Corinthians x Chapecoense – Timon fans at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

In Brasileirão, Timão was fifth, with 57 points. An irregular campaign, but capable of achieving the objective of the board, which relies heavily on the money generated by Libertadores next year.

The final straight of 2021 included the return of Fiel to Neo Química Arena. A spectacular reunion.

In the feminine, only glories. The team commanded by Arthur Elias was Brazilian champion, won again and Taça Libertadores, and ended the year with the title in São Paulo. Historic triple crown for women.

female Corinthians, champion of all in 2021, receives the Paulistão cup — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag.Corinthians

Below, recall important men’s moments in 2021:

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Brasileirão had 11 rounds played in 2021. Timão turned the year into a frenzy. I was unbeaten for six games at the Brasileirão, with 39 points and occupying the 10th position. In the first game of 2021, they beat Fluminense at home by 5-0. The excitement, however, was curbed in the next round: a merciless defeat by 4-0 to Palmeiras, at Allianz.

From then on, Timão only won two more games in the competition and finished the Brasileirão only in 12th place, outside the Libertadores classification zone. In the 38th round, they drew a goalless draw against Internacional in Beira-Rio, prevented the Colorado title and helped Flamengo celebrate the title.

Edenílson regrets goal disallowed at Internacional vs Corinthians — Photo: PEDRO H. TESCH/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

The end of the 2020 season has already stuck at the start of the 2021 season, with no vacation for the players. With a speech of cutting expenses, the board decided that it would be time to bet on the base kids, started to reduce the cast and announced that it would not make hires in the first semester.

Names like Marllon, Walter and Michel Macedo were traded. Walter’s release, by the way, was recorded by SporTV’s lens in the documentary “Acesso Total” (review here).

Well evaluated, João Victor returned from loan from Atlético-GO. The cast now has several boys such as Rodrigo Varanda, Vitinho, Mandaca, Cauê and Adson.

Meeting between Corinthians leaders and goalkeeper Walter — Photo: Reproduction

Vagner Mancini even lived a period of ten games of unbeaten streak. As a strategy to avoid injuries, he set up an “A team” and a “B team”. With better results with the B team, it started to give more space to young people and, for the first time in years, Corinthians had a team with three defenders. The scheme featured Jemerson, Gil and João Victor.

At the Sudamericana, Timão fell into a group with Peñarol, from Uruguay, who had a great campaign and did not give Timão any chance of qualifying in the first phase. The 4-0 defeat in Montevideo shook Mancini. Three days later, Timão lost 2-0 to Palmeiras, was eliminated in the semifinals of the São Paulo Championship and ended the coach’s spell at Timão.

Corinthians 0 x 2 Palmeiras: Rony and Luiz Adriano celebrate Verdão's second goal — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Gradually, more players left Timon. Cazares left in April, and right after the crash at Paulistão, defender Jemerson and midfielder Otero also followed suit. Both had a mid-year contract and a high salary.

With 13 departures, Corinthians calculated a drop of almost R$ 4 million on the payroll as of July.

Before hiring Sylvinho, announced on May 23, Timão tried two other names.

What stirred up the most social networks was that of Renato Gaúcho, who had left Grêmio. During the telenovela, Fiel even created a hashtag #acceptRenato. The campaign reached the coach’s daughter, who stirred up social media and raised hopes. In the end, Renato said no. After him, Timão went after Uruguayan Diego Aguirre, who also asked very loudly and was no longer an option at the club.

Thus, the former left-back Sylvinho agreed to leave his life in Europe, where he lived with his family, to immerse himself in Corinthians. Right away, however, he was eliminated against Atlético-GO in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. From June to December, the only focus would be the dispute of the Brazilian Championship.

Renato Gaúcho and Sylvinho duel for the Brasileirão — Photo: André Durão

Sylvinho and the team under construction

Corinthians entered the Brasileirão with low expectations. In a year of cutting the cast, the expectation was to repeat the last campaign and follow in the middle of the table, without risk of relegation.

Sylvinho started with great results away from home in the first round, but suffering to win at Neo Química Arena, which still didn’t count on the fans’ return. Without reinforcements, he bet on boys like Roni and Vitinho to form his midfield, building a solid team defensively.

Names such as Mateus Vital, Ramiro, Camacho and Bruno Méndez also left the cast, further easing the payroll.

Then, starting in July, everything changed. The board hired Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes. At the end of August, half William arrived. Much more qualified, the team nurtured the idea in the fans that it would be possible to dispute the title with Atlético-MG. Something that was never real.

In October, the Government of São Paulo began to allow the fans to return to the stadiums. First, with 30% capacity. Then with 10%. In the presence of Fiel, Timão had seven wins and one draw, with results that compensated for the poor performance away from home in the return.

The only draw at home, by the way, was quite frustrating for the fans. Almost 44,000 people went to Neo Química Arena in the hope of seeing Timão demote Grêmio, in revenge for what happened in 2007, when Corinthians crashed at Olímpico. Grêmio, however, came out ahead and then held the 1 to 1. The Tricolor relegation would only happen in the following round, against Atlético-MG.

Renato Augusto celebrates Corinthians goal against Grêmio — Photo: Marcos Ribolli