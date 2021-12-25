Corinthians sees Cavani “less difficult” than Suárez, and agrees to wait until January

Corinthians has no doubt that both Cavani and Suárez are players who will generate a lot of confidence and excitement, on and off the field, if they are signed. But, the club has a priority.

Timão treats Edinson Cavani as its main target in the market for the 2022 season.

There is a great feeling of anxiety among the Corinthians leaders for a signal from the Uruguayan that is at Manchester United, in England.

Cavani needs to get his termination from the English club, with whom he has a contract until June. In addition, he has been evaluating his options to stay in European football.

However, Corinthians has already obtained the return of Cavani’s representatives with the guarantee that the player does not rule out playing in Brazil from next year onwards.

Due to the support it will have from a partner, Corinthians believes it will be able to offer Cavani a salary that satisfies the center forward.

Cavani’s signaling isn’t due until January. Corinthians knows this, also understands that the chance of a refusal is not small, but continues to believe that it can work and, therefore, has accepted to wait, even because the transfer window in the Old Continent will only open at the beginning of the year. .

At the same time, the club maintains open conversations with agents of Luis Suárez, another Uruguayan, but this Atlético de Madrid player, with whom he also has a contract until June and with a real chance of a termination happening at the end of this year.

The next few days should be ones of monitoring and looking for any advances. The two players are treated in a special way by Corinthians, despite the plan to bring Cavani in is rated as “the least difficult and the most advanced”.

