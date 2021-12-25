Photo: Coritiba

THE Coritiba announced a new feature this Friday (24), Christmas Eve. It is the contracting of René Simões for the position of Head of Sport, Director of Football. He enters the vacancy of Newton Drummond, who was fired after the end of Series B.

Simões will work with the club’s sports coordinators. He will report to the Board of Directors — the G5 — represented by Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade and Vice President Osiris Klamas.

This is another step in the club’s planning for the next season. So far, no reinforcements have been announced by the board. It is expected that this will not happen until the beginning of 2022. Two names are spoken, but they are kept confidential.

old acquaintance

Rene Simões has worked at Coritiba as a coach on two occasions, the most special being in 2007, when he was champion of the Brazilian Series B Championship. In other administrations, he has always been a speculated name for a sporting position. In this position, he only served once, for Vasco, in 2012. He arrived in December and was fired in June, due to internal problems.