Corps of cameraman killed in Paraty will be buried in Alagoas

RIO — An exemplary professional and friend of all. This is how the cameraman Vitor da Silva Lins is described, who was killed in the early morning of Thursday, at the age of 31, during a robbery in Paraty, on Rio’s Costa Verde. Vitor’s body is already in São Paulo and will travel to Arapiraca , in Alagoas, where his parents live.

Vitor lived in São Paulo and had just arrived in Paraty, around 5 am on Thursday, with his girlfriend to spend Christmas. According to police, he refused to hand over his backpack and was shot.

– All colleagues are very shaken by the news. In addition to being something sudden, he was a very special person. He was a cyclist, advocate of the cycle path and the use of bicycles as public transport. (Since) the traffic is something violent, I used to go up and down on a bicycle. Those two years of Covid have gone by and nothing has happened. Now that I was taking the opportunity to rest, this happens – said Flávio Munhoz, general coordinator of Rede Câmara, of the City Council of São Paulo.

Flávio also said that Vitor went to São Paulo to study and work. He had a degree in Radio and TV from Universidade Anhembi Morumbi. About a year ago, he worked at Fundação Padre Anchieta, hired by the City Council of São Paulo and responsible for TV Câmara. In a statement, Rede Câmara regretted the professional’s death. The president of the House, councilor Milton Leite (DEM), also sent a message of comfort to the family.

The crime took place around 5:20 am. The couple was walking to the inn where they would be staying, in the Pontal district. As they passed the bridge, they were approached by three assailants. Vitor did not let them take his backpack and was shot. The bandits fled. The cameraman died on the spot.

Cameraman was killed after reacting to robbery in Paraty Photo: Publicity

Two minors were recognized by the victim’s girlfriend and confessed to being the perpetrator. One of them fired shots with a 38-caliber revolver. The duo was located in Ilha das Cobras, a region dominated by drug trafficking, during a joint operation between the Civil Police and the Military Police with the Municipal Secretariat for Security and Public Order of Paraty. Witnesses and camera footage led police to the minors.

The third party involved in the crime was found dead in a wooded area known as the Pottery. According to police, the man, known as Jajá, was executed for drug trafficking. The case was registered as robbery in the 167th DP (Paraty).