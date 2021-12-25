Could it be that Luana Piovani was told that Scooby is going to the BBB? Find it out!

Surfer Pedro Scooby is another name listed for the BBB22’s Box. One detail, however, caught our attention: the athlete’s ex-wife, actress Luana Piovani was not previously informed about her ex-partner’s negotiation to join the reality’s cast. Sources heard by the column LeoDias guarantee that the contract between Scooby and TV Globo has not yet been signed.

Wanted, close friends of the ex-couple assured that, until Scooby’s name was released by the press, Luana didn’t even dream of seeing her ex-husband confined to the most watched reality show in the country.

Luana and Scooby were married for eight years. The two are parents of three children. Since the end of the union, the couple has publicly exchanged barbs on several occasions – and for various reasons.

Will the actress want to take a spade to check the handsome man’s steps inside the most watched house in Brazil?

