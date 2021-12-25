COVID-19: Minas Gerais will not require a prescription to vaccinate children – Gerais

“The Health Department of Minas Gerais informs that, after analyzing technical documents from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), it will recommend the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against COVID-19, without requiring a medical prescription, in accordance with It is also under the guidance of the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization (CTAI)”, says an excerpt from a note from the Health Department of Minas Gerais, published on social networks.

As a result, the government of Minas says that vaccination against the coronavirus is not mandatory and that minors must be immunized in the presence of their parents or guardians.

“The Health Department of Minas Gerais emphasizes that the entire immunization campaign so far is carried out without the need for a prescription and is still optional. In the case of minors, the only requirement is the monitoring of parents or guardians”, he adds.

According to data from the government of Minas Gerais this Friday, 15,207,591 people were immunized with the second dose of the vaccine or with a single dose, which corresponds to 83.99% of the total public in the state. Of these, 2,466,709 also received the booster dose of the immunizing agent.

Also according to data from this Friday, Minas already registered 2,218,695 cases of COVID-19. Of this total, 2,149,174 recovered, 56,613 died and 12,908 are still under observation.