Covid-19: Scientists say Ômicron alerts virus threat

The emergence of variants such as Ômicron is “a warning of the threat” that means SARS-CoV-2 and the importance of vaccines that, with the third dose, can restore more than 90% effectiveness in case of severe disease. The conclusion is contained in an analysis published in the Science magazine.

Cambridge University microbiologist Ravindra Gupta and Scripps Research Translational Institute researcher Eric Topol analyzed recent studies of post-vaccination infections and the effectiveness of booster doses in protecting against strains, particularly Delta.



The authors recall the high levels of protection of RNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, against symptomatic Covid-19, but that decrease over time, especially in older people and in immunocompromised people.

The studies indicate that time is a key factor in decreasing the effectiveness of vaccines and that the loss of protection is likely due to the increased prevalence of the Delta variant, the scientists say.

Immunological studies of the response to booster injections given six months after full vaccination show “uniformly induction of very high amounts of neutralizing antibodies.”

The authors cite a study conducted in Isarel, where more than 1.1 million people over the age of 60 were boosted by an mRNA vaccine, which was able to restore 90%+ effectiveness against severe covid-19.



While the efforts are important and may continue for some time, non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as the wearing of masks and social distancing, not only help to reduce cases of covid-19, but also limit the opportunity for variants to emerge that may affect immunity.

New variants can evolve from Delta, be totally different, and even “be variant recombinations due to mixed infections within individual guests.”

Specialists also refer to the B.1.1.529 (Ômicron) variant, which is gaining ground around the world and which has multiple mutations.

The continuity of coronavirus transmission in heavily vaccinated populations “shows the need to expand vaccination across all age groups, while maintaining non-pharmacological measures, such as the use of masks”, consider Gupta and Topol.

