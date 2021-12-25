Covid-19: WHO approves the first vaccine made in Latin America – News

The WHO (World Health Organization) approved the first vaccine against Covid-19 produced in Latin America: a version of the immunizing agent from the Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca, manufactured jointly by Argentina and Mexico, announced on Thursday (23) PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), WHO office for the Americas.

The vaccine, which Argentine company mAbxience and Mexican Laboratorios Liomont participate in, was included in the WHO emergency use list.

“This is an important milestone for Latin America and highlights the importance of technology transfer to increase the availability of quality Covid-19 vaccines in the region,” said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne, quoted in a statement .

This locally manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine is already used in some countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

But inclusion on the WHO list paves the way for its approval and commercialization in other countries and allows for its acquisition and distribution through the global mechanism Covax and the PAHO Revolving Fund.

Etienne highlighted that this international support shows that Latin America and the Caribbean can contribute to the global supply of vaccines, which is critical to overcoming the current gaps in access to immunizations.

PAHO launched a regional platform in August with the aim of reducing dependence on drugs, vaccines and medical supplies produced outside the region.

When preparing AstraZeneca’s immunizer, mAbxience reproduces the active pharmaceutical ingredient and Laboratorios Liomont formulates, bottles and packages the product for distribution, explained Opas.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine is based on a recombinant adenoviral vector (ChAdOx1) that encodes the spike protein antigen of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. Other versions, produced in Europe, South Korea, India, Australia and Japan, have already been authorized for emergency use by the WHO.

The WHO list for emergency use has 11 vaccines to date.

PAHO recommends that countries choose one of them, noting that they have been evaluated against international standards of quality, safety, and efficacy.