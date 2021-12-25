Covid: Ministry of Health will have five days to explain to the STF medical request requirement for children’s vaccination

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave five days for the Ministry of Health to explain why it wants to require parents and legal guardians to present a medical prescription to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 against Covid- 19. The information was initially published by CNN, and confirmed by Globo News.

Lewandowski attended to an action filed by the Sustainability Network this Friday. The party has called for a decision requiring the Ministry to immediately provide Covid-19 vaccines for children aged five and over.

For the Network, this must be done “regardless of medical prescription or any other obstacle imposed by the government to the right to health and life”. In its request, the caption also highlighted that the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA) establishes the obligation to vaccinate children in the cases recommended by health authorities.

This Friday, the Ministry of Health’s public consultation also began to hear the population about the vaccination of children against Covid-19. The intention of the folder is to recommend the vaccine for those aged between 5 and 11 years, but without making it mandatory and conditioning it to the presentation of both the medical prescription and the consent form signed by the parents. The folder wants to wait for the end of the consultation and a public hearing, in January, to then define exactly how the vaccination will take place.

“In fact, a slow public consultation is built — which could have been done much earlier, even in parallel with the process of evaluating the immunizing agent by Anvisa —; afterwards, there will be a notable slowness for the effective operationalization of the acquisition/delivery/distribution of immunizing agents; finally, the intention is to create an artificial and discriminatory requirement for the existence of a medical prescription for the application of the immunizing agent; not to mention, of course, all the denialism prior to the stage of childhood vaccination, which is already quite transparent due to the recent history denuded by the CPI of the Pandemic and by the national press itself”, defends the Network in the document sent to the STF.